Journalist, Advocate and Former RTÉ Broadcasting Correspondent Charlie Bird Dead At 74

IRELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird passed away Tuesday (March 12) after a prolonged struggle with motor neurone disease (MND). His death was confirmed in a statement to RTÉ on Tuesday morning. Known as one of RTÉ’s most distinguished news correspondents, Bird covered significant stories in Ireland and abroad during his four-decade tenure with the national broadcaster. His reporting included events such as the National Irish Bank tax avoidance scandal, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. He was 74.

Beginning his career with RTÉ in 1972 as a researcher, Bird later transitioned to the newsroom, where he embarked on various assignments, including covering the tragic Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin, in 1981. His final broadcast with RTÉ was in August 2012, when he was a guest presenter on the Marian Finucane show.

Bird publicly disclosed his diagnosis of motor neurone disease in October 2021, sharing his journey through various media outlets. On April 2, 2022, thousands of individuals climbed peaks across Ireland and beyond in solidarity with Bird as he undertook a pilgrimage up Croagh Patrick as part of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ initiative. The campaign raised millions for charities, including the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General of RTE, has paid tribute to Bird following his death.

He said: “The news of Charlie’s death deeply saddens us. After 40 years working at RTÉ, he has left a unique legacy. He was a leader in Irish journalism, dedicated, ferocious in his pursuit of the truth and trusted by the public. He was a fearless reporter, breaking and covering many key stories over many years, including the Stardust fire, the National Irish Bank tax avoidance scandal, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the Indian Ocean tsunami. He was deeply empathetic and a gifted communicator, which shone through in his news reports, major investigations and many documentaries. He was always generous with his time and a supportive colleague to so many younger journalists. His campaigning work, especially since his illness diagnosis, has gone on to help so many others, as was Charlie’s selfless way. Our thoughts are with his wife and our colleague Claire, his children, grandchildren and many friends.”

He is survived by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Neasa, grandchildren Abigail, Charlie, Edward, Harriet, and Hugo, and his three brothers.