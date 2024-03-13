World Party Frontman Karl Wallinger Dies At 66

HASTINGS, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Karl Wallinger, the Welsh-born musician known for his work with The Waterboys and his solo project World Party, has passed away. The versatile instrumentalist and songwriter, renowned for his contributions to hits such as The Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon,” died on Sunday (March 10). The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 66.

Paying homage to Wallinger, Waterboys frontman Mike Scott remarked, “Wallinger was one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

Karl Edmond de Vere Wallinger, born in Prestatyn, Wales, in 1957, commenced his musical journey as a keyboardist for several bands. Subsequently, he ventured into music publishing and briefly served as the musical director for The Rocky Horror Show.

Wallinger joined The Waterboys in 1983, lending his talents on various instruments, including keyboards, percussion, and backing vocals, on their second and third albums. During his tenure with the band, they achieved widespread acclaim with “The Whole of the Moon,” a song often hailed as emblematic of the 1980s era. Departing from The Waterboys in 1985, Wallinger embarked on his solo endeavor, releasing music under the moniker World Party from 1986 to 2000.

Additionally, in 1987, Wallinger contributed to Sinéad O’Connor’s debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, and collaborated with numerous artists on Peter Gabriel’s project Big Blue Ball. Among his notable compositions with World Party were “Ship of Fools,” “Way Down Now,” and “She’s the One.”

In 1999, Robbie Williams achieved chart success with his cover of “She’s the One,” securing his second solo number-one single. Reflecting on the song’s creation in a BBC interview in 2012, Wallinger remarked, “It’s funny. It just came out in one go.”

Wallinger faced health challenges in 2001 when he suffered a brain aneurysm, leading to five years of recovery following surgery. However, he later resumed touring.

Wallinger’s daughter, Nancy Zamit, expressed her sentiments on social media by referring to him as a “musical juggernaut.” Scott bid farewell, stating, “Travel on well, my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

Karl is survived by his wife, Suzie Zamit, his son, Louis Wallinger, his daughter, Nancy Zamit, and two grandchildren.