U.K. Indie Band Nothing But Thieves Signs Publishing Deal With peermusic U.K.

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — peermusic U.K. announced the signing of the London-based indie rock band Nothing But Thieves to a global publishing deal.

The agreement includes Nothing But Thieves’ upcoming fifth studio album, but the band’s existing catalog continues to be serviced by Sony Music Publishing.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Nothing But Thieves to the peermusic roster,” said Nigel Elderton, President, Europe & Managing Director, peermusic U.K. “This was an extremely competitive deal and a huge priority signing for us! We are honored that the band are entrusting us with their upcoming music and we are very much looking forward to working with them and their management team.”

“Conor, Dom, Joe, Phil, and James are the real deal! I’m completely over the moon to be working with the guys, their managers Stefanie Reines and Richard Reines, and delighted that they chose to sign to peermusic, after one of the most competitive chases I’ve had the pleasure to be involved with. This signing proves that peermusic can offer a credible and viable alternative,” noted Mike Sault, peermusic U.K.’s head of A&R.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to sign with peermusic and want to thank Nigel, Mike and the entire team for making this deal happen. We’ve met the team all over the world, and their dedication and enthusiasm from the beginning was incredibly infectious. We’re looking forward to getting back into the studio, and know that our work will be in great hands,” Nothing But Thieves said in a joint statement.