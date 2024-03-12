Tokyo Police Club Detail Their Farewell Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian indie rock band Tokyo Police Club announced plans to hang up their spurs earlier this year and have now revealed the details of what they say will be their final tour.

The band, which originated in Ontario, debuted in 2006 with their A Lesson In Crime EP and quickly established themselves as the darlings of the blog-rock world.

Their farewell tour kicks off at Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 4th followed by a run of North American shows before concluding with a quartet of performances at Toronto’s History at the end of November.

Dates include Emo’s in Austin; The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C.; and Irving Plaza in New York City.

Tokyo Police Club will be touring in support of their newest singles, “Just A Scratch” and “Catch Me If You Can.” The singles, recorded at Toronto’s Taurus Recording with producer Jesse Turnbull are billed as the band’s final music as a unit.

Tour Dates:

07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

08/01 – Halifax, NS @ Marquee Ballroom

08/03 – St. John, NB @ 506 Festival

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

09/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/27 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]