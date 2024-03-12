Tokyo Police Club Detail Their Farewell Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian indie rock band Tokyo Police Club announced plans to hang up their spurs earlier this year and have now revealed the details of what they say will be their final tour.
The band, which originated in Ontario, debuted in 2006 with their A Lesson In Crime EP and quickly established themselves as the darlings of the blog-rock world.
Their farewell tour kicks off at Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 4th followed by a run of North American shows before concluding with a quartet of performances at Toronto’s History at the end of November.
Dates include Emo’s in Austin; The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C.; and Irving Plaza in New York City.
Tokyo Police Club will be touring in support of their newest singles, “Just A Scratch” and “Catch Me If You Can.” The singles, recorded at Toronto’s Taurus Recording with producer Jesse Turnbull are billed as the band’s final music as a unit.
Tour Dates:
07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
08/01 – Halifax, NS @ Marquee Ballroom
08/03 – St. John, NB @ 506 Festival
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
09/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
09/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
10/30 – Denver, CO @ Summit
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/27 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT] 11/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]