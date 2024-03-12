Oak View Group Signs A Management Deal For The RiverPark Center In Owensboro, KY

OWENSBRO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced a new partnership to provide management services for the RiverPark Center, a regional performing arts and civic center located in Downtown Owensboro.

The venue serves as home to the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, Encore Musicals, Owensboro Public Schools Fine Arts Festival and the Owensboro Dance Theatre and the campus includes Cannon Hall, a 1,479-seat auditorium, the multi-purpose Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre, Truist Plaza, a popular outdoor entertainment patio, and various event and meeting locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oak View Group will collaborate to develop event attractions, expand food and beverage options at the venues, and help to drive sponsorship growth.

“Oak View Group has a successful track record of facility management, both in Owensboro and internationally,” said Scott McCain, Chairman, RiverPark Center Board of Directors. “This partnership will allow us to expand our entertainment offerings and improve our operational efficiency. Our Board established certain priorities for this year, and we feel this partnership is a decisive step in achieving our goals and objectives.”

The RiverPark Center’s expanded relationship with Oak View Group extends the company’s footprint in the Owensboro market joining the Owensboro Convention Center, Owensboro Sportscenter and the announced indoor sports complex breaking ground in the coming months. In the last year, seven new conventions have been booked at the convention center and the first ever First Professional Bull Riders sanctioned event was held at the Sportscenter along with concerts featuring Chicago, King & Country, and the sold-out Jack Harlow – No Place Like Home Tour.

“We are honored that the RiverPark Board of Directors have entrusted Oak View Group to guide the next chapter of the RiverPark Center,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, OVG360. “We see this as an incredible opportunity to utilize our depth of experience in Owensboro and around the globe to elevate the guest experience, support the surrounding community and further establish the RiverPark Center as a leading destination for arts and entertainment in the region.”

According to Oak View Group, the company is already working with the team at the RiverPark Center to ensure a seamless transition.