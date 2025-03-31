Scott Borchetta Presented With The Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Scott Borchetta, the label executive, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Big Machine Records, was honored with the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award for his dedication to Nashville’s music community.

Borchetta received the award during a special event in Nashville on March 10th, attended by fellow industry executives, BMLG artists, and featuring tributes from his parents, Mike and Shari Borchetta. Artists and songwriters including Mark Chesnutt, Mark Collie, Vince Gill, Emerson Drive, Scotty Emerick, Laura Veltz, Ryan Hurd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Julian Raymond, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, John 5, Cheap Trick, Midland, Thomas Rhett, Conner Smith, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood also paid tribute.

The gala event featured performances, beginning with Marty Stuart’s rendition of Tom Petty’s “Running Down A Dream.” Other performers included Terri Clark, Jessica Andrews, Jimmy Wayne, Tracy Lawrence, Jack Ingram, Justin Moore, The Band Perry, Jackson Dean, Preston Cooper, Brett Young, and a show-stopping performance from Wyonna Judd, who also delivered a speech about Borchetta’s impact on her career.

“I am so grateful to receive the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award,” said Borchetta. “To be considered among the ranks of this award’s past recipients, including Bob himself, is an honor. Each surprise performance blew me away, and the kind and congratulatory words from so many people I cherish was a walk down memory lane that I will never forget. I am thankful to my wife Sandi, Nan Kingsley, event producers John Zarling, Maurice Minor, Heather McBee, and Marcel Pariseau, as well as the Grand Ole Opry team, and so many of my Industry peers. They not only executed an epic surprise but also pulled together an incredible evening that raised a record-breaking amount for a worthy cause.”

The award, named in honor of the late country radio broadcaster Bob Kingsley, recognizes Borchetta’s contributions to Nashville, including his efforts in bolstering the city’s tourism and sports industries through initiatives like the annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Big Machine Distillery.