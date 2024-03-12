Live Nation Continues Its On The Road Again Touring Program Supporting Up-And-Coming Artists Through 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful launch in 2023, Live Nation announced plans to continue its On the Road Again program, supporting touring by the next generation of marquee artists and their crews.

For every show in a participating On The Road Again venue, each headliner and support act will receive $1,500 in gas and travel cash in addition to their typical compensation for performing.

Additionally, artists will keep 100% of the profits from merch sales during shows at participating venues as On the Road Again clubs do not charge fees for selling merchandise.

“We’re proud to keep On The Road Again rolling strong. Supporting club artists strengthens the future of music,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Since the program’s launch in late 2023, On The Road Again has distributed tens of millions of dollars to thousands of touring artists. The program also provides special bonuses along with a $20 minimum wage to recognize those working to support developing artists behind the scenes.

According to Live Nation, the cash incentives are provided from each venue’s existing earnings, without increased costs to fans.

For more information on the program and its benefits, check On The Road Again’s website.