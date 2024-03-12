True Tickets Partners With The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticket delivery platform True Tickets announced it has secured a partnership with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts to provide ticketing services to the organization’s portfolio of venues.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) is one of the leading cultural institutions in Ohio and owns or manages the historic Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT).

Under the terms of the partnership, True Tickets will provide digital ticketing while discouraging ticket speculation for CAPA’s venues on the secondary market. The deal will also provide CAPA with access to True Tickets sales and customer metrics, providing audience insights.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with True Tickets, a forward-thinking ticketing platform that aligns perfectly with CAPA’s commitment to delivering exceptional arts and cultural experiences,” said Chad Whittington, President & CEO of CAPA. “This collaboration offers our audiences even greater service and security throughout the ticketing process, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the diverse world of live performances at our renowned venues.”

“This partnership not only enhances convenience but also stands as a testament to our joint dedication to preserving the integrity of the arts by combatting third-party ticket reselling,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “We look forward to elevating the ticketing experience for patrons of CAPA and their Resident Arts Groups and continuing to enrich the cultural tapestry of Columbus, Ohio.”