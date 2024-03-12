Brian Hetherman Tapped To Lead International Programming For Canadian Music Week

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Music Week announced the hire of Toronto music industry executive Brian Hetherman to handle international programming for the 2024 edition of the CMW Conference in June.

In his new role, Hetherman will collaborate with CMW president Neill Dixon, and the rest of the CMW team to bring international talent to the event, which takes place at Toronto’s Westin Harbour Castle from June 3-5.

“CMW is always adapting with the times,” says Brian. “I was the international ambassador at Canadian Music Week for many years, working with them on their international marketplace and attending conferences around the world on behalf of Canadian Music Week, as well as my own entities. It a natural progression to help put together panels, both domestic and international.”

With more than 3 decades in the industry, Hetherman is the founder of Curve Music and Cerberus Management and Consulting, as well as his former label, Sonic Envy, which he relaunched as a music services company in 2018.

He will assume his new duties at CMW immediately, while continuing to oversee his existing business ventures.