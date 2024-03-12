German Festival Promoter Jazztage Dresden Cuts Programming Amid Funding Crunch

DRESDEN, Germany (VIP-NEWS) — Due to soaring costs and inadequate funding, German Festival Promoter Jazztage Dresden, which usually runs events from March to December 2024, had to drastically cut down its program to just 20 concerts.

The festival achieved near-pre-COVID-19 attendance in 2023, narrowly missing the 2019 numbers.

However, facing a 40% cost increase and tough competition from heavily subsidized events, the festival is struggling to survive without fair support.

For the scaled-down 2024 edition, approximately €100,000 is needed. The revised program includes sporadic “Jazz Tage” featuring top artists throughout the year and about ten standalone concerts from October 18th to November 24th, 2024. Notable performers include Tommy Emmanuel, Fanfare Ciocarlia, Quadro Nuevo, Curtis Stigers, Tina Tandler, and Lisa Fitz.

The festival team is working to bridge the financing gap, focusing on increased sponsorships, public support, and a campaign to enlist 1,000 Friends of the Jazztage. A benefit concert on April 23, 2024, at Kulturpalast Dresden aims to attract donations and support.

If the 2024 plans succeed, the organizers intend to return to the festival`s previous scale and significance for its 25th anniversary in 2025. However, a funding gap of €250,000 must be closed with collaborative efforts from organizers, supporters, and public culture authorities.