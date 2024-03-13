ASM Global Inks Partnership With Playeasy – The Largest Digital Platform In The US

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—ASM Global has teamed up with Playeasy, the largest digital network in sports events and sports tourism, in a strategic partnership to optimize sporting event bookings for ASM Global’s Convention Centers portfolio.

This exclusive arrangement grants ASM Global direct access to over 600 sports event operators covering a wide array of sports and activities. The collaboration entails spotlighting venue capabilities on the Playeasy platform, granting ASM Global convention centers unprecedented access to identify sporting event leads, respond to event proposals, estimate local economic impacts, and co-market upcoming events in tandem with destination partners.

Key aspects of the partnership include raising awareness for ASM Global convention centers through the platform’s global profile, offering enhanced products tailored to convention centers, and providing data-driven insights and real-time analytics crucial for refining venue marketing strategies.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Playeasy as its leading sports events and sports tourism platform complements ASM Global’s expertise in producing live event experiences,” said Anna Nash, vice president of market development at ASM Global. “This collaboration enhances our ability to drive content to our extensive portfolio of venues, facilitating easier access for sports-event organizers to our convention centers. By leveraging our network, we aim to empower organizers to expand their events across our diverse venues, boosting economic impact from out-of-state visitors.”

Kerri Shields, Co-founder and President of Playeasy echoed the sentiment, remarking, “It’s an honor to announce our partnership with ASM Global convention centers.” Shields highlighted the partnership’s value in empowering event organizers to connect seamlessly with premier convention centers nationwide, ultimately enhancing sporting event experiences and fostering community engagement.