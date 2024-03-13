Edgehill Music Publishing Inks Global Publishing Deal With Carys Selvey

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Edgehill Music Publishing has inked London-based Carys Selvey in a global publishing deal. Selvey first got her start at 14 years old when she signed with Sony/ATV London. Since then, she has made a name for herself in the industry through her exceptional ability to create catchy, meaningful, and relatable songs.

In addition to Edgehill, Selvey’s team includes London-based writer co-managers Joel Reyes at Moko Management and Declan McAlister at 31 Management.

“When I first heard Carys’ work, I was immediately drawn to the rawness of her writing,” said Julia Keefe, Head of A&R at Edgehill. In addition to her writing, the energy she brings into every room, paired with her ability to connect with creatives on a deeper level, truly sets her apart. We are so excited to have Carys join the Edgehill family and to work alongside her incredible writer managers, Joel and Declan!”

“I am unbelievably excited to be part of the Edgehill family!” Selvey shares. “Josh, Tara and Julia have created an environment unlike any music company I have known. I feel honored to be a part of it and work with their incredibly talented writers and producers.”