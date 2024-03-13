Interscope Capitol Labels Group Names Thirteen Executives To Key Positions In Company Restructure

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG) has promoted or named thirteen executives to key positions and leadership roles, ICLG Chairman and CEO John Janick announced. All are longtime executives at Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) or Capitol Music Group (CMG), and all have been integral to the success of artists and projects at their respective companies for many years. They are each now charged with increased responsibilities at ICLG and will work closely with the individual label core teams at both IGA and CMG to further build and develop their artists into global brands.

According to Janick, “Naming these executives to company-wide positions further strengthens and solidifies our redesign of ICLG. IGA’s and CMG’s core label teams can now draw upon the best-in-class skills and expertise for all of their artists and more ably secure a broad array of opportunities and experiences throughout the world.”

Reporting to ICLG Vice Chairman Steve Berman are Bill Evans, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Urban Promotion; Ambrosia Healy, EVP and Head of Media; Dave Nieman, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sports and gaming; Daniel Sena, EVP and Head of Strategic Marketing and brands; and Jenny Swiatowy, SVP of Creative Sync Licensing.

Gary Kelly, ICLG Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager, will oversee areas and executives that include Gretchen Anderson, SVP of Production; Nicole Csabai, SVP of Revenue; Jurgen Grebner, EVP of International Marketing; Wayne Laakko, VP and Head of Analytics; Greg Marella, President of Promotion and EVP of ICLG; and Xavier Ramos, EVP of D2C Strategy.

Reporting to ICLG Chief Operating Officer (COO) Annie Lee is the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Geoff Harris, who will, in turn, oversee Steve Cook, VP of A&R Administration and Kim Valderas, VP of Artist Relations. Lee is also in charge of managing operations, business development, and company culture.