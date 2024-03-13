iTickets Names Nate Buck As Vice President Of Sales And Business Development

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – iTickets, a leading ticketing source specializing in family-friendly events, has recently appointed Nate Buck as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. With a focus on innovative online ticketing solutions and targeted marketing resources, iTickets aims to enhance the ticketing experience for its users.

In his new capacity, Buck will spearhead sales generation, strategy development, and the promotion of company offerings at iTickets. His responsibilities will include mentoring the sales team, cultivating strong client relationships to maximize sales opportunities, and strategizing sales targets to optimize iTickets’ ticket operations.

Daniel Smallwood, President of iTickets, expressed excitement about Buck’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Nate Buck to iTickets as our Vice President of Sales and Business Development.” Smallwood emphasized Buck’s extensive expertise and leadership in the ticketing industry, anticipating his instrumental role in driving the company’s growth strategy and expanding its market presence.

Buck himself conveyed enthusiasm about joining iTickets, remarking, “I am excited to join iTickets and contribute to its continued success in the dynamic ticketing industry.” With over two decades of experience in the ticketing sector, Buck is eager to apply his insights to propel iTickets to new heights and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

Buck brings a wealth of experience from his nearly 23 years at Ticketmaster, where he rose to serve as Senior Director for Ticketmaster’s Venues and Promoters division in multiple regions. His tenure involved overseeing diverse clients, including arenas, amphitheaters, theaters, and national touring promoters.

Buck’s journey in ticketing began in 1998 while he was a student at the University of Akron. He resides in Columbus with his wife and two sons, bringing a personal understanding of family-oriented events to his role at iTickets.