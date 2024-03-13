The Frontmen Announce Self-Titled Debut Album Set For March 22 Release

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – THE FRONTMEN, three of ‘90s country’s most recognizable voices — Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart — drop their self-titled debut album on March 22 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The Frontmen is available for pre-order, pre-save and pre-add HERE.

The Frontmen, produced by two-time Grammy-nominated Mickey Jack Cones, features nine original songs, as well as three Lonestar, Little Texas and Restless Heart No. 1 hits, re-recorded Frontmen-style. The trio tag team lead vocals throughout.

“It’s super cool to release brand new music as a full album with The Frontmen this month,” says Stewart. “I’m so excited about this music, these songs and how this project represents the three of us so perfectly. Mickey Jack Cones did a magical job capturing Richie, Tim and myself from top to bottom. I can’t wait for the world to hear it, and I couldn’t be more proud!”

Original tunes on the project (“Beatles and Eagles,” “The Radio Played,” “Layin’ Low in Mexico,” “It Was Always You,” “Rattlesnake,” “I Need You,” “Goodbye Beautiful Goodbye,” “Should’ve Run Out of Angels” and “Left Their Mark”) were hand-picked by the trio and Cones. Classic tunes on the album are songs most will instantly recognize: Lonestar’s “Amazed (The Frontmen Edition),” Little Texas’ “God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)” and Restless Heart’s “I’ll Still Be Loving You (The Frontmen Edition).”

“I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, waiting to unwrap the presents,” notes McDonald. We’ve been anxiously waiting to unwrap this new Frontmen music and share it with the world for a while now. Thanks to everyone involved for helping make this dream a reality.”

“It feels quite surreal to finally let the world in on what we have been cooking in the kitchen with The Frontmen,” adds Rushlow. “For 14 years playing select shows at home and overseas for our men and women in uniform, it’s time to see what the world thinks of us! I am more proud of this record with Larry and Richie than any music I have ever been involved in making. Mickey Jack Cones is a true believer who totally knew where to navigate this new sound and yet still be reminiscent of our past successes. We are so grateful to Jon Loba and his team at BMG Nashville for this opportunity. Let’s GO!”

The Frontmen Track Listing:

1. It Was Always You

2. The Radio Played

3. I Need You

4. Beatles and Eagles

5. Left Their Mark

6. Should’ve Run Out of Angels

7. Rattlesnake

8. Layin’ Low in Mexico

9. I’ll Still Be Loving You (The Frontmen Edition)

10. Amazed (The Frontmen Edition)

11. God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)

12. Goodbye Beautiful Goodbye