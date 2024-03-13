Fallon Nell Named Vice President Of Booking At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Outback Presents has announced Fallon Nell’s promotion to Vice President of Booking. Nell will oversee all Outback artist bookings for country, comedy, and music events. Additionally, Pollstar has named Nell as a 2024 Women of Live honoree.

“Fallon embodies compassion and benevolence,” says Outback Presents company president Michael Smardak. “She is a wonderful wife to Robert and a nurturing mother to Jackson. She is honest and hardworking and has earned the respect of her peers. Her character and compassion are exemplary and inspiring, and we are extremely proud of her achievements. We are grateful to have her as a valued colleague and friend.”

Before her promotion, Nell served as Senior Booking Manager at Outback Presents after returning to the company in 2023. She began her career at Outback as the company’s first intern before joining as a promoter representative in the company’s comedy department. Nell relocated to Atlanta as a liaison for Outback in opening a new venture before transitioning to artist management as a day-to-day manager and tour marketing director at Alliance Artists (now Red Light Management Atlanta) for Styx and the company’s developing artists. Her passion for new talent led her to start Brothers Management, where she worked with developing artists and provided management consulting services for independent managers. She also served as the Live Events Coordinator for the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business at Belmont University, overseeing the university’s prestigious showcase program.

Nell has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Robert, and six-year-old son, Jackson.

Nell can be reached via email at fallon.nell@outbackpresents.com.