Notes Live Selects McKinney, TX For New Sunset Amphitheater Set To Open In 2026

MCKINNEY, TX (CelebrityAccess)—Notes Live, a rapidly expanding music venue and hospitality company, is set to construct its largest venue yet—the Sunset Amphitheater—in McKinney, Texas. This $220 million project, boasting a 20,000-capacity open-air amphitheater, aims to transform McKinney into a premier touring destination for top national acts and set a new standard for music venues in Texas.

Situated northeast of US 75 and SH 121, the Sunset Amphitheater promises an unparalleled concert experience. With every seat offering a comfortable view of the stage and crystal-clear sound, attendees can enjoy gourmet food and drinks while soaking in breathtaking sunset views. The venue will feature over 250 luxury fire pit suites, traditional seating options, and custom-built Owners Club suites spread across 46 acres.

JW Roth, Founder and CEO of Notes Live, expressed his excitement about bringing this ambitious project to McKinney, emphasizing the aim for grandeur, stating, “They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and for the Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, that was our guiding principle—bigger and better.” The choice of McKinney, with its vibrant arts and recreation scene, aligns perfectly with Notes Live’s mission to establish venues in growing cities lacking large outdoor music venues.

Three-time Super Bowl winner (Dallas Cowboys) and US Air Force Veteran Chad Hennings, who sits on the Notes Live Board of Directors, said, “It’s an amazing honor to get to bring an amphitheater like this to Texas. Between JW’s tenacity and vision and McKinney’s entertainment spirit, we’re not just building a music venue; we’re building a music destination.”

“This world-class music venue is a game-changer for our entertainment offerings in McKinney and will be a boon for our economic growth and tourism sector. With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city and attract fans from across Texas and the surrounding states,” said Mayor George Fuller. “This new addition to our community will bring even more life and energy to our already thriving arts scene and undoubtedly continue to set McKinney apart as an entertainment and cultural hub in the region.”

The construction of the Sunset Amphitheater is slated to commence in late 2024, with plans to unveil the venue in time for the 2026 concert touring season. This monumental project underscores Notes Live’s commitment to providing premium concert experiences and expanding its presence in burgeoning markets nationwide. With plans to go public under the ticker VENU and operate venues in a dozen markets by 2028, Notes Live is poised for continued growth and success in the music and entertainment industry.