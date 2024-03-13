Pioneering Female Def Jam Rapper Bo$$ Dead At 54

(CelebrityAccess) — Lichelle Marie Laws, better known as the rapper Bo$$ and the first female rap artist signed to the iconic hip-hop label Def Jam Records, has died. She was 54.

Her passing was confirmed by Def Jam, who shared the news via social media, writing: We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lichelle Marie Laws (Bo$$). Bo$$ will be remembered as a pioneer in hip hop, being one of the first female rappers signed to Def Jam in the early 1990’s. We extend our prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

A Detroit native who relocated to Los Angeles while still in her teens, Laws signed with Def Jam after the label’s founder Russell Simmons heard a sample of her music.

Laws released her debut album “Born Gangstaz” in 1993 and broke into the Billboard 200 with tracks such as “Deeper” and “Recipe of a Hoe.”

In the mid 1990s, she relocated to Houston for a gig as host of hip-hop radio show on KKDA-FM and began working on a second album but it was not released by Def Jam.

She also battled health issues, including renal disease and launched a reportedly unsuccessfu search for a kidney donor in 2011.

A cause of death for Laws was not disclosed.