Neil Young Returns To Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year hiatus prompted by Spotify’s association with conservative podcasters, Neil Young has announced his decision to reintroduce his music to the streaming platform.

In late 2021, Young took a firm stance against Spotify due to its hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast, which Young criticized for disseminating misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Spotify bears a responsibility to combat the spread of misinformation on its platform,” asserted Young on social media in December 2021.

A month later, Young followed through on his ultimatum, compelling Spotify to remove his music, a demand the platform complied with.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Young has reversed his position following Joe Rogan’s departure from Spotify’s exclusivity.

In a statement released on his website, the Neil Young Archives, Young elucidated his decision to return his music to Spotify and elaborated on his rationale.

Young’s full statement below:

Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world – Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home to my music again.

My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.

I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon like I did Spotify because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it. Qobuz and Tidal, where my music is presented, are all High res as well.

I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs. They will now be there for you except for the full sound we created.

Hopefully Spotify will turn to Hi Res as the answer and will serve all the music to everyone. Spotify, you can do it! Really be #1 in all ways. You have the music and the listeners!!! Start with a limited Hi res tier and build from there.