The CCMA Announces That Paquin Is Their Official Sponsorship Agency

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Full service Canadian concert company Paquin Entertainment Group has been announced as the official sponsorship agency of record for the Canadian Country Music Association.

Under the terms of the deal, Paquin will provide the CCMA with a range of services, including brand development, consulting, partnership activations, live entertainment strategy and execution, along with on-site event management.

The deal includes CCMA’s flagship events, the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD and 2024 Country Music Week.

Paquin secured the deal with the CCMA after a competitive bidding process, the companies stated.

“We are delighted to partner with an agency that can effectively bridge the CCMA with consumers and culture, particularly in a sector where purpose-driven initiatives are paramount. It is essential to align with a partner that prioritizes experiences and relationships across various revenue streams,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA.

“The CCMA is such an important piece of the Canadian music landscape, and we’re excited to help continue the impressive trajectory of country music, not just within Canada’s borders, but also on the global stage. Together, with the CCMA and our partners, we can play a pivotal role in showcasing the rich diversity and undeniable talent that defines Canadian country music and collaborate in the continued evolution of the platform,” added Phil Bouffard, Managing Director of Paquin Strategic Partnerships.