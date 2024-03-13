AEG Presents Strikes A Landmark Partnership with Latin Sports & Entertainment Giant CMN

LOS ANGELES & CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents, a leading global player in concert promotion and live events, announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN), the influential Chicago-based sports and music promoter. This alliance combines world’s second and third largest live event companies, propelling AEG Presents to the forefront of live Latin music globally.

According to the two companies, the partnership seeks to enhance and broaden experiences for artists and audiences worldwide, leveraging the strengths of both entities.

Established by music entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas in 2001, CMN has since established itself as a major force in Latin music and sports. The company has promoted global tours for renowned artists such as Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, and J. Balvin, among others. CMN’s recent milestone includes launching the largest global Latin music tour with six-time Grammy winner Luis Miguel.

Henry Cardenas, CMN Founder and CEO, said: “We are excited to partner with AEG Presents, one of the most powerful global forces in live entertainment.”

Jay Marciano, AEG Presents Chairman and CEO, reciprocated the sentiment, praising Cardenas as “a true entrepreneur and visionary.”

“We have been looking to expand our presence in Latin music and concerts for quite some time, and it was important that we took the time to find the right partner; we found it in Henry and CMN,” commented Jay Marciano, AEG Presents Chairman and CEO. “AEG Presents has always placed a premium on preserving the identity and unique voice of our partner brands while providing them with the support and infrastructure to expand their reach and influence. Cárdenas Marketing Network is the most recognized and trusted name in Latin concert promotion, and we are so proud to welcome Henry and his team to the family,” Marciano added.

The financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Billboard, were not disclosed.