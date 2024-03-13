The Cheat Code Episode 103: Back Feeling Recharged

Dive into the latest episode of The Cheat Code Podcast, where we take you on a journey through Wendy’s recent adventure to France. Stepping out of her comfort zone and embracing new experiences has reinvigorated her spirit and renewed her confidence. Tune in as Wendy shares inspiring stories from her vacation, including an unexpected invitation to Kanye and Ty Dolla $’s “Vultures” concert in Paris, courtesy of music industry OG Adam Favors.

But while Wendy was exploring new horizons, the music industry was in full swing. Major label departments underwent massive restructuring, signaling a shift in the industry’s landscape. Join us as we discuss the ever-evolving nature of the music business and the importance of adaptation in an ever-changing environment. Listen now to gain insights into Wendy’s transformative journey and the latest developments in the music industry!

