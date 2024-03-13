The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Mike Sielski, Award-Winning Sports Journalist And Author of Kobe Bryant: The Rise and Pursuit of Immortality

A fascinating look into what made Kobe Bryant tick, what drove him to pursue greatness, how growing up in Europe made him a stand-out in his suburban Philadelphia high school and how his life in Europe matured him in a way growing up in America couldn’t. We talk about Kobe’s issues with his racial identity, his hard upbringing at the hands of his father, his unique perspective on life and much more. An incredibly captivating look into ALL aspects of one of the greatest athletes in the last 100 years.