The Cheat Code Episode 104: Are You Really Doing Everything

Exciting news alert! The Cheat Code Podcast is potentially finding a new home on iHeartRadio, and our host Ferrari Simmons, alongside the iHeart team, rolled out the red carpet to celebrate this milestone.

As we delve into the episode, we explore the resurgence of radio post-pandemic, highlighting DJs like DJ Pretty Boy Tank, who are making waves with their skillful record-breaking techniques and innovative blends. We also tackle the intriguing dynamic of artists claiming street cred but needing a digital boost, prompting a discussion on the importance of online presence in today’s music landscape.

In a thought-provoking segment, we ponder the question: Can one have industry connections but lack a loyal fanbase? The conversation deepens as we explore the nuances of success in the music industry and the elusive nature of buzz.

Tune in to the latest episode of The Cheat Code Podcast as we navigate the ever-evolving music industry landscape and share insights to help artists thrive in today’s digital age. Don’t miss out on the valuable gems and candid discussions!

