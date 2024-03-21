Actor M. Emmet Walsh, Known For Roles In Films Such as Blade Runner And Knives Out, Dead At 88

ST. ALBANS, Vermont (CelebrityAccess) — M. Emmet Walsh, a veteran actor of stage and screen, best known for roles in films such as Blade Runner, Serpico, and Knives Out, has died. He was 88.

Walsh’s longtime manager, Sandy Joseph, told the Hollywood Reporter that the actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 19th.

A native of Ogdensburg, New York, Walsh’s early roles included minor parts in films such as “Alice’s Restaurant” and “Midnight Cowboy” but he had his first major breakthrough in 1977 when he was cast as the cynical small-town sports journalist Dickie Dunn in the sports comedy “Slap Shot.”

In 1982, he landed his most prominent role when he was cast as Captain Bryant in the gritty sci-fi classic “Blade Runner.” Two years later, the Coen Brothers cast him as the seamy private eye Loren Visser in their debut film “Blood Simple,” a role that earned him an Independent Spirit Award for best actor.

More recent roles for Walsh include Mr. Proofroc, the elderly security guard in Rian Johnson’s ensemble mystery “Knives Out” and his final role came this year in the Mario Van Peebles western “Outlaw Posse” which debuted earlier this month.

Following the news of his passing, Walsh’s colleagues shared tributes to the late star on social media, including director Rian Johnson.