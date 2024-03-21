TBA Agency Announces A Round Of Promotions And A Partnership With Creative Services Venture The Department

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent talent agency TBA Agency announced multiple promotions, expanding their teams in New York and Los Angeles.

The round of promotions includes Katie Nowak, who has been promoted from Head of Marketing to VP of Marketing and Partnerships, Corynne Fernandez, who was named Director of Marketing and Artist Development, and Ashley Torres, who was elevated from Marketing Assistant to Partnerships Coordinator.

In her new role, Nowak, who is based in New York, will take point on marketing, artist development strategy, and brand partnerships for TBA. Past highlights include deals for Barnett with Microsoft and Levi’s, Remi Wolf’s partnership with Crocs, and Yaeji’s recent partnership with Samsung Galaxy.

Fernandez, who is based in Los Angeles, has contributed to campaigns for Ethel Cain / Miu Miu, Yaeji / Samsung, Faye Webster’s I Know I’m Funny haha tour, Rawayana’s debut U.S. tour and the Motel 6 partnership.

TBA Agency also announced a new partnership with the creative services consultancy The Department. Under the terms of the deal, The Department founders Jack Pitney and Kosta Elchev will work with TBA Agency to develop new creative opportunities for the agency’s roster.

The agency, which launched in 2020, reported its most successful year in 2023, executing tours such as Jungle’s Volcano Tour, which included shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and New York’s Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, and the biggest headline runs yet for Faye Webster and Ethel Cain, which sold out immediately.