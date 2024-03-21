Roland And UMG Partner On A Set Of New AI Music Principles

HAMAMATSU, Japan & LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Electronic musical instrument manufacturer Roland Corporation and label giant Universal Music Group (UMG) announced the launch of a new strategic relationship to support artists and music creators.

As part of the partnership, Roland and UMG have published Principles for Music Creation with AI (aiformusic.info), a statement of guidelines addressing the responsible use of AI in music creation. The two organizations will advocate for the adoption of the principles across the music industry and creative community.

The core Principles for Music Creation with AI, as outlined in the Roland/UMG proposal, are as follows:

We believe music is central to humanity.

We believe humanity and music are inseparable.

We believe that technology has long supported human artistic expression, and applied sustainably, AI will amplify human creativity.

We believe that human-created works must be respected and protected.

We believe that transparency is essential to responsible and trustworthy AI.

We believe the perspectives of music artists, songwriters, and other creators must be sought after and respected.

We are proud to help bring music to life.

Additionally, the two companies announced plans to prioritize a series of initiatives to create a joint research and development hub focused on refining methods for confirming the origin and ownership of music, and the integration of Roland products and services in select Universal-owned music production facilities around the world.

“As companies who share a mutual history of technology innovation, both Roland and UMG believe that AI can play an important role in the creative process of producing music. We also have a deep belief that human creativity is irreplaceable, and it is our responsibility to protect artists’ rights. The Principles for Music Creation with AI establishes a framework for our ongoing collaboration to explore opportunities that converge at the intersection of technology and human creativity,” stated Masahiro Minowa, Chief Innovation Officer at Roland.

“At UMG, we have long recognized and embraced the potential of AI to enhance and amplify human creativity, advance musical innovation, and expand the realms of audio production and sound technology. This can only happen if it is applied ethically and responsibly across the entire industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Roland, to explore new opportunities in this area together, while helping to galvanize consensus among key stakeholders across music’s creative community to promote adoption of these core principles with the goal of ensuring human creativity continues to thrive alongside the evolution of new technology,” added Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer, EVP at Universal Music Group.