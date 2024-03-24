Sarah McLachlan Signs With Paquin Artists Agency For Exclusive Canadian Representation

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Paquin Artists Agency, a division of Paquin Entertainment Group, announced the signing of the legendary Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan for exclusive agency representation in Canada.

With a career that spans more than three decades, McLachlan has one of the most recognizable voices in modern music and her talent has helped her to sell more than 40 million albums and accumulate an impressive collection of laurels, including multiple Grammy and Juno Awards.

According to Paquin, McLachlan is currently in the studio working on a new album and gearing up for a major North American tour in honor of the 30th anniversary of her album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. The tour will see McLachlan perform the album in its entirety along with gems culled from her extensive catalog.

Additionally, she has pledged that $1 per ticket will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides music instruction at no cost to children and youth facing barriers to access.

“We are honoured to welcome Sarah McLachlan to the Paquin Entertainment Group and PAA family,” said Vesna Pejkovic, Agent. “Sarah’s unparalleled talent, unwavering commitment to her craft, and genuine connection with her audience makes her a perfect fit for our company. We are excited to support her artistic vision and contribute to the continued success of her remarkable career.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah McLachlan to the PAA family,” shares Vinny Cinquemani, Co-President, PAA. “Sarah is one of the most influential and impactful artists of this generation – exceptionally talented with a celebrated career that continues to resonate both here at home and around the world. We feel a tremendous amount of gratitude to support her continued success and look forward to working together.”