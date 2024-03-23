Miranda Lambert Donates $140,000 To Mutt Nation

Left (L to R): Kurt Melien, Regional President of Live Nation; Jason Gregorec, SVP & General Manager of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Miranda Lambert; Amanda Moore-Saunders, SVP of Las Vegas Residencies for Live Nation; Amy Graca, SVP of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment; Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — As she prepares to conclude her Las Vegas residency, country legend Miranda Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment, presented MuttNation Foundation with a final donation of $140,000 on Wednesday, March 20.

Since the debut of her residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Lambert has pledged $1 of every ticket purchased for the show will be donated to her MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that supports animal shelters across the U.S.

Founded in 2009, Mutt Nation promotes the adoption of rescue pets, supports animal shelters across the country, advances spay & neuter and assists with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. Since its launch, the organization has raised more than $10 millon to support its mission.

Additionally, as Lambert prepares to wrap her residency, she was honored by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who presented Lambert with the ‘Key’ to the city and officially declared Wednesday, March 20, 2024 as “Miranda Lambert Day.”

Lambert’s final residency show is scheduled for April 6th.