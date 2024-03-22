Kanaan Brock Signs With 10th Street Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management company 10th Street Entertainment announced the singing of up-and-coming country act Kanaan Brock.

Brock, who hails from North Carolina, is a former Division 1 college football player at Western Carolina University who has since relocated to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

“At the show where we were introduced, Kanaan pulled me aside and shared some songs via his cell phone. The show was a little loud but I could hear his voice shine through,” says 10th Street Entertainment Senior Vice President Scott Frazer on the new signing. “Enough so, that I asked Kanaan to call me so we could have a meeting. Once I had the chance to meet with him, hear his vision, his story and more songs, I was blown away and knew that we had to work together. We feel Kanaan is going to be the next rising star managed by our Nashville office.”

The signing follows the release of Brock’s debut single “Sinner and Saint” which showcases Brock’s vocal talent and songwriting ability.