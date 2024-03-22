Drive-By Truckers Announce Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour

ATHENS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Georgia-based rock band Drive-By Truckers announced plans for the Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, celebrating the band’s influential third studio album which was first releassed in 2001.

The tour will see the band peforming the full album along with other fan favorites from across their extensive catalog, starting on June 7 at Indianapolis, IN’s Egyptian Room at Old National Centre with shows extending through November 24th when the close the tour out at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Highlights include two-night stands at San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (June 28-29), Minneapolis, MN’s Uptown Theater (October 25-26), Chicago, IL’s House of Blues (November 1-2), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (November 7-8).

“DBT is thrilled to announce The Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour. It’s been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety. We’ll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y’all a story. It’s an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002),” the band said in a joint statement announcing the tour.

“A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it’s still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It’s going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun,” they added.

Tickets for the tour go onsale to the general public starting on March 29th.

SOUTHERN ROCK OPERA REVISITED 2024 TOUR

JUNE

7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

JULY

1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

OCTOBER

16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium