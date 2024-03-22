Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces A C Suite Shakeup

SHENZHEN, China (CelebrityAccess) – Chinese music streamer Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) announced that Zhenyu Xie has resigned from his leadership roles at the company, including President, Chief Technology Officer, and a member of the board of directors.

According to TME, Zhenyu Xie tendered his resignation from his executive roles at the company for “personal reasons”, effective March 31st, 2024.

While he’s stepping back from his official duties at TME, Xie will continue to serve as a consultant for the technology company.

At the same time, TME announced that Ms. Min Hu (or “Shirley Hu”) has been appointed to the fill the newly empty seat on the company’s board.

“On behalf of the Board and the Company, we would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Xie for his remarkable service at TME as well as his dedication to the innovation and growth of the digital music industry. Zhenyu has played a vital role in leading our teams to significant breakthroughs, which has greatly enhanced TME’s product appeal and user experience. We appreciate his contributions and wish him well in all future pursuits,” said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME. “Meanwhile, we are pleased to welcome Shirley as a new director to our Board.”

Hu currently serves as TME’s Chief Financial Officer, in charge of our finance and corporate IT functions. With more than two decades in finance, her resume includes roles at Tencent’s business groups from 2007 to 2016. Before joining Tencent, Ms. Hu served as the director of internal audit department at Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.

Hu is a member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), CPA Australia, China Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA), and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). She received a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Foreign Trade from Xi’an Jiaotong University in China and a master’s degree in system engineering from Beijing Jiaotong University in China.