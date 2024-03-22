Sarah Scales Named Senior Director Of Digital At Activist Artist Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Activist Artists Management announced the appointment of Sarah Scales as Senior Director of Digital.

In her new role, Scales will take point on developing and implemention of digital marketing strategies for AAM’s roster of artists, including clients such as The Lumineers, Pretty Reckless, Weyes Blood, Empire of the Sun, and others.

She is based in the company’s Nashville offices.

“Sarah’s experience and expertise overseeing successful digital campaigns for both emerging artists and icons makes her a perfect fit to further service our roster,” said Activist Founding Partner Matt Maher. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

A veteran of music marketing, Scales joins AAM from Marbaloo Marketing, where she led teams serving multiple clients with large social media followings, including Dolly Parton, the ACM Awards, and the Pilgrimage Music Festival among others.

A graduate of Baylor University, Scales holds a degree in Journalism and a minor in Business and began her career as an intern at Capitol Christian Music Group. She is a member of CMA, The Academy of Country Music, Women In Music, Women’s Music Business Association, and SOLID.