Sphere Entertainment Announces The Hire Of Ned McNeilage As Chief Creative Officer

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. has announced the appointment of Ned McNeilage as the Chief Creative Officer of Sphere, MSG’s new high-tech concert and event venue in Las Vegas.

In his new role at Sphere Entertainment, he will lead the company’s in-house creative design studio and brand teams, overseeing all Sphere brand strategy and creative. Additionally, he will take the lead on the content displayed on the venue’s programmable LED exterior surface, showcasing both creative content from artists and marketing material from brand partners.

“I am pleased to welcome Ned to Sphere Entertainment,” said Jennifer Koester, President of Sphere Business Operations. “Sphere is redefining immersive experiences, including through the Exosphere, which is an unparalleled digital canvas for public art and brand storytelling. Ned has spearheaded memorable campaigns for premier brands, and he will bring that expertise to not only support our partners in creating impactful brand moments at Sphere but also to continue building the Sphere brand.”

“Joining the Sphere team and contributing to shaping the brand’s creative vision is a remarkable opportunity,” said Mr. McNeilage. “Sphere has expanded the possibilities for artists and brands to express themselves through an entirely new medium, and I am eager to collaborate with our partners and the entire Sphere team to further explore the power of Sphere in connecting with audiences in innovative ways.”

McNeilage brings over three decades of experience in creative roles to his new position with Sphere Entertainment. He most recently served as the Chief Creative Officer at VML, where he developed marketing campaigns for brands such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google.

His prior experience includes a tenure as Chief Creative Officer at BBH LA, where he led a team of creatives, entertainment specialists, and technologists across brands including Samsung, American Express, and Activision.

He began his career at the advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy, where he spent almost a decade developing campaigns for clients including Nike, ESPN, and Coca-Cola.