Wasserman Music Launches A Dedicated Orchestral Division, Announces Multiple Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Wasserman Music announced the launch of a dedicated orchestral division along with the promotion of nine team members to agent and touring roles.

Wasserman’s new Orchestral Division, led by Vice President Emily Threlfall Yoon, will represent popular IP-driven symphonic properties such as SQEX’s recently announced Final Fantasy VII REBIRTH World Orchestra Tour. The division also represents multiple Disney projects, including Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga Concert Experience in the pipeline as well as a individual conductors, orchestrators, and arrangers.

The new division will also collaborate with Wasserman Music’s existing clients to create and produce opportunities for artists, orchestras, and concert halls, introducing a new generation of fans to symphonic experiences.

“Emily has been able to see the enormous opportunity in the live symphonic space beyond just talent booking. By working as a creative partner with artists and IP-driven properties – whether movies, TV, video games, or pop music – Emily and our new Orchestral division are taking the music that people love in their everyday lives and presenting it in exciting new ways to fans of all kinds.” stated Lee Anderson, Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive.

Along with the launch of a new division, Wasserman Music elevated nine team members to new roles. The round of promotions includes: Alex Christie (Agent), Annie Cole (Manager, Touring), Anna Kathryn Groom (Manager, Brand Partnerships), Owen Hynes (Manager, Tour Marketing), Kara Klein (Manager, Brand Partnerships), Brittany Miller (Director, Festivals), Noah Plotnicki (Agent), Lindsay Roblesi (Agent), and Holly Rowland (Agent).

“Nurturing and advancing the careers of talented members of our global team is central to our culture of support and empowerment, so we’re proud to announce these well-earned promotions,” Lee Anderson said. “Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission, and it’s most gratifying when we’re able to do that by elevating exceptional Team Wass colleagues to serve them even better.”