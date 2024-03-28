Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Cidny Bullens

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
He sang backup for Elton John. And cut multiple solo albums. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg of Cid’s amazing story. You need to hear it.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/cidny-bullens-162746354/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cidny-bullens/id1316200737?i=1000650716211

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6FgM2Qn0h4Ds265fCeGED7?si=yoVxSrhZQ2qCkE9eXO-LeA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/1c4235b9-0b71-4ba5-8a1f-dc1b18ec8550/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-cidny-bullens

