He sang backup for Elton John. And cut multiple solo albums. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg of Cid’s amazing story. You need to hear it.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/cidny-bullens-162746354/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cidny-bullens/id1316200737?i=1000650716211
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6FgM2Qn0h4Ds265fCeGED7?si=yoVxSrhZQ2qCkE9eXO-LeA
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/1c4235b9-0b71-4ba5-8a1f-dc1b18ec8550/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-cidny-bullens