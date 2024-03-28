Stephanie Hudacek Named President Of Rounder Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Concord announced the hire of industry veteran Stephanie Hudacek for the role of President of Rounder Records.

Under Hudacek’s guidance, Rounder will continue its mission of supporting American roots music and the label’s roster of artists such as Gregg Allman, Keb’ Mo’, Alison Krauss, and Indigo Girls, among others.

Before joining Rounder, Hudacek founded and led Soundly Music, a music distribution and label services, which figured in the careers of artists such as Kaitlin Butts, Joshua Ray Walker, Tyler Ramsey, Aubrie Sellers, Maggie Rose, Pony Bradshaw, River Whyless, and Darrell Scott.

More recently, she served as President of Late August Records and worked with artists such as Cody Jinks, Erin Viancourt, and Caned By Nod.

“Throughout her career, Stephanie has shown a deep commitment to artists and songwriters as well as an incredible intuition for what it takes to bring their music to the world. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her at the helm at Rounder,” stated the Chief Executive of Concord Label Group Tom Becci. Adding, “She has the requisite skills to preserve the label’s distinct history while ensuring her artists and team have the resources necessary for continued success in an evolving environment.”

“It is an unbelievable honor to be able to lead Rounder Records. Throughout its history, Rounder has shown an uncompromising devotion to great, authentic artistry, which has made it a natural home for artists seeking the same. That is a tradition I am thrilled to carry on,” said Hudacek.