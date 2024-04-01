Talent Rep Emma Clarke Joins Currents Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebritryAccess) — Currents Management, the LA-based talent management firm, announced the addition of Emma Clarke as talent manager.

Clarke joins Currents with a roster that includes Chelsea Lazkani (Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’); influencers Joshua and Savannah Alexander; fashion blogger Shannon Willardson; and interior stylist, and founder of Avante Garde, Julia Sousa.

“We’re excited for Emma to join Currents, expanding our lifestyle, family, and DIY roster while also spearheading our unscripted television offering,” says Currents Co-Founder Cameron Ajdari. “Her true passion for her clients, her hands-on approach, and her grit and determination make her a strong cultural fit for Currents. We are confident that Emma is positioned to continue to grow into a leader at Currents and in the industry as a whole. The addition of Emma and her roster further positions Currents as a leader in family friendly, lifestyle, and podcast categories.”

Clarke began her career in 2019 at A3 Artist Agency where she was promoted to agent in 2021. She joined Gersh as an agent that same year and remained with the agency until earlier this year.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the team at Currents,” says Clarke. “The opportunity to join Currents reflects a milestone in my career. In my new position as talent manager, I will be able to leverage my skills, experience, and creative ideas to continue to expand Currents ever-growing roster. I am excited to work alongside talented colleagues, contribute new ideas, and play a role in driving Currents mission forward.”