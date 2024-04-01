The Tropicana Las Vegas Closes Its Doors Ahead Of Demolition

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Tropicana, the iconic Las Vegas casino once known as the most luxurious gambling destination on the Strip, will permanently close its doors on Tuesday ahead of its scheduled demolition. The property will be redeveloped to accommodate a new Major League Baseball stadium.

According to Bally’s, the current owner of Tropicana, the casino will cease operations at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, with the final checkout time for hotel guests set at noon the same day.

Developed by Ben Jaffe, co-owner of the famed Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, and backed by investors that including singer Morton Downey, Tropicana Las Vegas opened its doors in 1957 after a $15 million buildout. It quickly gained renown as the “Tiffany of the Strip.”

The casino offered not only gaming but also entertainment, featuring iconic shows such as the topless revue Folies Bergère, which ran for over five decades until its closure in 2009.

Notable venues within the Tropicana included the Blue Room, hosting jazz performances, and the Theatre Restaurant, which debuted with shows by singer Eddie Fisher.

Headlining acts graced the 1,100-seat Tropicana Theater, including Sammy Davis Jr., Gladys Knight, Wayne Newton, and notable productions like the Prince tribute “Purple Rain” and the Michael Jackson tribute “MJ Live.”

Despite its allure, the Tropicana was shadowed by connections to organized crime. Figures like, the alleged Gambino family associate Phil Kastel and alleged Luciano mob boss Paul Costello were rumored to have ties to the property.

In 1978, an FBI investigation uncovered a mob ‘skim’ operation diverting gambling revenue to organized crime in Kansas City, implicating figures within the Tropicana, including entertainment director Joe Agosto.

The scandal led to a forced sale of the property, with subsequent changes in ownership over the years. Bally’s acquired Tropicana in 2021 from Penn National Gaming for $148 million.

Now, facing demolition, Tropicana will make way for a Major League Baseball stadium, slated to become the new home of the Oakland Athletics by 2028.