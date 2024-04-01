Danny Wimmer Presents Acquires The Rocklahoma And Born & Raised Festivals

Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) announced the acquisition of two major North American music festivals – Rocklahoma and Born & Raised.

Rocklahoma, which debuted in 2007, has grown to become one of the largest rock festivals in the Midwest, annually drawing fans from around the globe. Born & Raised, a relative newcomer to the festival world, was established in 2021 and has carved a niche for itself with lineups infused with Texas and red dirt country, outlaw, and Americana.

Both festivals take place at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, and have become known as a destination for premier summer music festival experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rocklahoma and Born & Raised into the DWP family,” said Danny Hayes, CEO of DWP. “These festivals have established themselves as premier music festival destinations, and we are committed to elevating their experiences even further. Acquiring them cements DWP as the premiere producer of festivals in the United States. Having Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and now Rocklahoma reinforces DWP as the definitive leader in rock. Additionally, as DWP continues to grow and expand, Born & Raised fits great into our portfolio by complimenting both Bourbon & Beyond and GoldenSky music festivals.”

DWP will continue to work with Pryor Creek Music Festivals, the original founders of both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised, with many key stakeholders remaining involved in both events in 2024 and beyond.

“This marks a significant milestone for Rocklahoma and Born & Raised,” expressed Dave Giencke, Founder & Vice President, General Manager of PCMF. “With DWP’s esteemed reputation for curating exceptional music festivals, we are optimistic about the bright future ahead. Though the decision wasn’t made lightly, we believe DWP shares our aspirations for both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. My wife Sharon and I are committed to remaining actively involved, ensuring our vision and aspirations continue to thrive for years to come. We extend our gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of these events thus far and eagerly anticipate witnessing how DWP will enhance these festivals while honoring their original essence.”

The financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.