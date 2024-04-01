Sam Hunt Announced His ‘Locked Up’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated country artist Sam Hunt announced the details of his forthcoming Locked Up Tour, which will see him headlining at amphitheater across North America this summer.

The tour kicks off at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore on June 28th and is scheduled to wrap up at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma on October 19th.

Hunt is touring in support of his forthcoming album “Locked Up” which is slated for release on April 5th and will feature support from special guests Russel Dickerson, George Birge, and Dalton Dover.

Tickets are available now via pre-sale for select dates. The general on sale begins this Friday, April 5.