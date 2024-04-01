Tak Young-jun Named Co-CEO At SM Entertainment

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korea’s SM Entertainment announced the promotion of the organization’s current Chief Operating Officer Tak Young-jun to the role of co-CEO of the prominent K-Pop agency along with current CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk.

In his new role, Tak Young-jun will take point on SM Entertainment’s IP business, including production and management of leading K-POP artists, development of new artists, and performances, including the successful debut of last year’s top rookie RIZE, SM Entertainment said.

The announcement of his promotion came at SM Entertainment’s 29th shareholder meeting at their headquarters in Seoul on March 27th.

“All executives and employees are working together to realize the vision of SM3.0 announced in 2023,” Co-CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk said said in a machine translated statement announcing his promotion. “We are not only working to improve shareholder value, but we are also continuously producing good content with artists.” “By introducing this, we will become an entertainment company recognized by various stakeholders,” he added.

“By strengthening SM’s business competitiveness, we will leap forward as a global entertainment company and further contribute to the growth of the K-POP industry.” added Co-CEO Tak Young-jun. “As the multi-production system, which is the core of SM 3.0, is quickly becoming established, SM 3.0’s recently debuted “We will continue to present competitive NEW IP, including NCT WISH and the female rookie team that will debut in the second half of the year.”