Manana Music Management Launches A Dedicated Electronic Music Division

GLASGOW, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — Glasgow-based Mañana Music Management announced the launch of a dedicated electronic music division, Mañana Electronic.

Operating as a full-service company, Mañana Electronic will offer a range of services that include management, recordings and music publishing.

At launch, the company’s roster includes the established DJ/production duo testpress along with rising artists such as the Glasgow-based DJ and producer Dominique and songwriter-producer Andrew Bates.

The roster also includes artist and songwriter Émilie Rachel, whose music has already generated millions of streams and who has collaborated with the likes of Kanine, John Dahlbäck & Sam Allan.

For recorded music projects, Mañana will partner with Believe-owned ‘B: Electronic’ for global distribution with their first release, featuring The Light from Macka, Lowree & Sonedo already on streaming platforms.

Founded in 2020 by Lyle Scougall and Nathan Dunphy, Mañana had its first breakthrough with Joesef, whose debut album “Permanent Damage” broke into the UK top 20, generated 300,000,000 global streams and a nomination for the 2023 Scottish Album of the Year.

Lyle and Nathan, who were shortlisted for Breakthrough Manager at the 2023 Artist & Manager Awards, will run Mañana Electronic in partnership with Head of A&R, Sandy Richie.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our latest venture, Mañana Electronic. Collaborating closely on our inaugural dance act, testpress, we`ve witnessed an extraordinary career surge over the past two years which has catapulted us into the epicentre of Scotland`s electronic music scene. Leveraging this experience, we have gained valuable networks and frameworks, which we believe will be instrumental in the growth and development of Mañana Electronic,” stated Lyle Scougall.

“It seems to me that there is endless talent making incredible music in the electronic sphere, especially in Scotland. Mañana Electronic is here to serve that talent,” added Nathan Dunphy.

“After months of planning behind the scenes, I am delighted that we can now announce this exciting new venture and I am looking forward to working with Nathan and Lyle to support and develop talented artists, DJs and producers. The Scottish electronic music scene is a fast evolving environment at the moment and we are all looking forward to playing our part in its growth,” noted Sandy Richie.