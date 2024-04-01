Alabama Announces The Lineup For June Jam XVIII

FORT PAYNE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary country band Alabama revealed the lineup for the band’s eighteenth annual June Jam festival, which will take place at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne, AL on June 1st.

For 2024, the festival will see Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry joined by special guests Old Dominion, Shenandoah, Lee Greenwood and Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery, Mark Wills, Exile, John Berry, Taylor Hicks, The Malpass Brothers, The Castellows, plus a surprise, yet-to-be-announced guest.

Alabama themselves will take the stage at the end of the event to close the night out.

“We are excited and look forward to playing our songs for y’all at this year’s Jam,” says Owen. “We have a true mutual love for our fans, and they always support the band and the June Jam Foundation.”

“When we started the first June Jam in 1982 as a charity concert event, it was attended by over 30,000 fans,” explains Gentry. “At the time, it was the largest country music festival in the United States. Now we are getting ready for our 18th concert. We want to welcome everyone to Fort Payne, Alabama, our hometown. Come have a great time and help others in need!”

As in years past, the festival will support the local community and disaster relief recovery in and around the state of Alabama.

Additionally, ALABAMA’s annual Fan Appreciation events will take place in the weeks and days preceding June Jam.

Schedule of Events:

May 4 – The Miss June Jam Pageant – 9 AM at the City Auditorium (click HERE for additional information)

May 29 – The ALABAMA June Jam Parade presented by the City of Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce – 6 PM (for more information call 256-845-2741)

May 30 – Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest – 6 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium ($15 tickets in advance and $20 at the door / for ticket purchases, call 256-997-9700 / doors open at 4 PM)

May 30 – The Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation Concert – 7 PM at Fort Payne’s Dekalb Theatre (concert featuring the late Jeff Cook’s Allstar Goodtime Band / tickets are $25 – $35 and may be purchased at jeffandlisa.org / proceeds benefit The Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation / click HERE for rules and regulations)

May 31 – Brunch at Cook Castle for The Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation – 10 AM (brunch poolside at Cook Castle / $35 tickets available for purchase at jeffandlisa.org / event features prizes, special merchandise and auction items / proceeds benefit The Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation)

May 31 – June Jam Coin Show – 12 PM to 3 PM at the ALABAMA Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne ($5.00 admission with proceeds benefiting the Dekalb County Children’s Advocacy Center)

May 31 – ALABAMA June Jam Cornhole Tournament – 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum parking lot ($50 entry fee per two person team / cash prizes and trophies awarded / registration and entry fee day of tournament at the museum)

May 31 – ALABAMA June Jam Songwriters Showcase – 7 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium (concert will feature award-winning songwriters Lee Thomas Miller, Brice Long and a special surprise guest who will perform many of his self-written No. 1 hit songs / doors open at 6 PM / tickets and reserved seating include admission to ALABAMA tribute group “Boys in the Band” immediately following the showcase / tickets are $75 and available at the ALABAMA Fan Club and Museum, or by calling 256-845-1646 / seating is limited).