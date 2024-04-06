Take That Announce A Malta Destination Festival

MALTA (CelebrityAccess) — British pop legends Take That announced plans to host and curate an exclusive destination music festival on the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Set for October 17-20, the ‘Greatest Weekend’ will be hosted by Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald and feature a weekend of music, entertainment, and fan experiences.

The show will include sets from Take That, who will perform their iconic album ‘Everything Changes’ live, in its entirety for the first time since its release in 1993.

Sunday’s headline set will see Gary, Mark and Howard take the stage and perform a selection of greatest hits and fan-favorites from across their storied career.

In addition, the festival will feature performances from the Sugababes, Ella Henderson, Gok Wan, Sam Ryder, Daniel Beddingfield, Heather Small and more yet to be announced.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our latest adventure, Take That’s The Greatest Weekend on the beautiful Mediterranean island, Malta. We have some fantastic artists joining us and a fun filled itinerary to make the most special and memorable moments together. We wanted to mark the occasion by doing something one off – performing our ‘Everything Changes’ album in full. A show we have never done before! We cannot wait to share the whole experience with you all in the sunshine,” Take that said in a joint statement.