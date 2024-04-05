Dom Dolla Show At Red Rocks Canceled Due To Dangerous Wind

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) – Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla was forced to cancel his upcoming show at Red Rocks due to potentially dangerous weather.

Dom Dolla was scheduled to perform in front of a fully sold out crowd at the iconic concert venue on April 6th but organizers pulled the plug on the event after forecasts predicted winds reaching up to 100 miles an hour on Colorado’s front range.

However, Friday night’s performance, which is also listed as standing room only, will proceed as planned, promoter AEG Presents said.

“The safety of everyone is always our primary concern. As the weather won’t arrive until tomorrow, we are excited to get down on the rocks with Dom Dolla tonight,” AEG Presents said announcing the cancellation.

Dom is currently on tour in the U.S. – his next scheduled appearance is at Coachella on April 12th.