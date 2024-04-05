Outside Lands’s Early Bird Passes Sell Out In Mere Hours

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The early bird tickets for the 2024 edition of the Outside Lands music festival were all quickly snapped up, according to the festival’s promoter, Another Planet Entertainment.

The passes, which start at $425 for general admission, were gone in mere minutes without a lineup announcement, APE told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The demand for Eager Beaver tickets this week was the biggest we’ve seen in several years,” Allen Scott, Another Planet’s president of concerts and festivals told the newspaper.

The festival is scheduled to take place from August 9 – 11 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. According to the Chroncile, promoters Superfly and APE will tease the initial artist lineup via social media in the next few weeks.

Billed as a ‘love letter to San Franciso’ Outside Lands has been taking place in the city since 2008 and has grown to become a fixture of the West Coast festival scene.

The festival features art, music, local culinary offerings and cannabis culture and in 2023, drew more than 220,000 fans with a lineup that featured headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and ODESZA.