Musica Mexicana Gabito Ballesteros Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Breakout Musica Mexicana star Gabito Ballesteros announced plans for his inaugural North American tour.

With multiple hits on radio and streaming, Ballesteros will bring his his corridos tumbados to stages across the United States, backed by his impressively large band of 31 musicians this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 7th at the Magnolia in San Diego, with additional stops in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, and Houston before wrapping at the San Jose Civic on September 28.

Ballesteros has amassed more than 3.6 billion combined streams over his career, including collaborations with Natanael Cano, Peso Pluma, and Junior H, among others and just secured his first entry into the BIllboard Hot 100 with his hit “AMG.”

Last week, he performed in front of a crowd of 30,000 fans at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Monterrey, setting the record for the largest audience for the festival’s Oasis Bacardi stage.

Tickets will be available through a general on-sale beginning on Saturday, April 6th at 10am local time.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 07 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

Sat Jun 08 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Fri Jun 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jun 15 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Fri Jun 21 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

Sat Jun 22 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Fri Jul 05 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

Fri Jul 12 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theater

Sat Jul 13 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Sep 20 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre

Sat Sep 21 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater

Fri Sep 27 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Sat Sep 28 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic