Country Singer-Songwriter Colt Ford Suffers A Heart Attack Following Arizona Concert

GILBERT, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter Colt Ford suffered a heart attack in Arizona on Thursday, ABC affiliate KLTV reported.

Ford had just wrapped a performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Junction in Gilbert, Arizona, when he became ill, according to a statement from his rep.

He was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center where he remains in intensive care.

Ford is currently on tour and is scheduled to appear Friday at the Star of the Desert Arena at Primm Valley Resort & Casino and Saturday at the Wake The Lake Country Festival in Lake Havasu State Park in Arizona.

Ford, who is 54, straddles the worlds of country and rap. He’s recorded multiple top ten albums, including the #1 hit Declaration of Independence in 2012.

He’s also a successful songwriter and was the co-writer for Jason Aldean’s ‘Dirt Road Anthem’ among other hits.