K-pop Stars LE SSERAFIM and NBA Announce Multiyear Promotional Collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — The National Basketball Association and Source Music, the Hybe-affiliated record label announced that K-Pop icons LE SSERAFIM have become official partners in the league’s celebrity and influencer program.

As official ‘Friends of the NBA’ LE SSERAFIM will attend NBA games and events, collaborate on exclusive content that will be featured on social media channels, and participate in other promotional events.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the NBA through its ‘Friends of the NBA’ program,” said LE SSERAFIM in a joint statement. “We had a great time watching an NBA game in person last year in LA! We look forward to working together with the league to experience so much more with NBA fans around the world.”

Additionally, the five members of the group – Kim Chaewon, Miyawaki Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Nakamura Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae – will keep fans up-to-date with their NBA experiences, helping to raise the league’s profile in South Korea.

“We’re thrilled to team up with breakout K-pop sensation LE SSERAFIM, a young and dynamic group of NBA fans,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Tammy Henault. “Through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing NBA and K-pop fans together in South Korea, across Asia, and around the world and broadening the reach of our game as we celebrate this convergence of music, culture and sports.”